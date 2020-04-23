Stocks Inexplicably Close Red After Economy Loses Millions More Jobs

The headline banner may be a little misleading:

The Good - Stocks are up (all it took was a few trillion dollars)? Oil is up (all it took was threats of war)?

The Bad - COVID cases are up, COVID deaths are up (and Gilead's drug is a dud)...

The Ugly - Over 26 million Americans have now filed for unemployment benefits in the last 5 weeks, PMI...

A three-way-standoff between ugly real economic data, ongoing global lockdowns, and The Fed's "whatever it takes" asset liftathon...

For the fifth week in a row, The Dow managed gains on the back of simply unprecedented surge in joblessness BUT the S&P 500 and Nasdaq DID NOT!!...

3/26 - 3.31mm jobless, S&P +6.24%, Dow +6.38%

4/02 - 6.87mm jobless, S&P +2.28% , Dow +2.24%

4/09 - 6.62mm jobless, S&P +1.45%, Dow +1.21%

4/16 - 5.24mm jobless, S&P +0.58%, Dow +0.12%

4/23 - 4.43mm jobless, S&P -0.04% , Dow +0.18%

As LPL's Ryan Detrick noted "So stocks have never dropped when more than 3 million people apply for unemployment. That is crazy."

Nasdaq and the S&P were unable to hold the early gains that were lost after the Gilead headlines.

Crazy indeed Ryan and the US' COVID cases and deaths continues to rise - so ignore that too...

oh and Gilead's stock price has erased all of its gains from last week as its Remdesivir drug proved to be a dud... but stocks are hopeful...

So, in its worst precedent yet, bad news - the absolute worst - is good news? Because it means fiscal and monetary idiocy will go all the way to '11' - even if it's not already there.

But safe-havens were bid with bonds (price) rising...

Gold rallying...

And Bitcoin bouncing back...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably the "Virus Fear" trade has been flat for almost two weeks - even as the broad market has lifted...

Source: Bloomberg

The Dow manage to scramble back up to its 50% retrace level once again... and fail...

The long-end of the bond curve saw yields drop today as the short-end was flat...

Source: Bloomberg

Big divergence today between HY (down) and IG (up) bond prices...

Source: Bloomberg

The Dollar rallied for the 4th day in a row after Europe closed...

Source: Bloomberg

The Brazilian real collapsed to 5.5/USD - a record low...

Source: Bloomberg

The entire crypto-space was bid today with Ethereum leading the charge...

Source: Bloomberg

Oil futures (June WTI) rallied once again (as did USO modestly) but as the chart below shows, the muppets still don't get it...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, we note that Gold surged to a new record high against Yuan...

Source: Bloomberg

And while physical and paper gold were bid, the futures premium over spot compressed today...

Source: Bloomberg

You have to laugh... global stocks know something that the global economy doesn't...

Source: Bloomberg