Stocks Inexplicably Close Red After Economy Loses Millions More Jobs

The headline banner may be a little misleading:
The Good - Stocks are up (all it took was a few trillion dollars)? Oil is up (all it took was threats of war)?
The Bad - COVID cases are up, COVID deaths are up (and Gilead's drug is a dud)...
The Ugly - Over 26 million Americans have now filed for unemployment benefits in the last 5 weeks, PMI...
A three-way-standoff between ugly real economic data, ongoing global lockdowns, and The Fed's "whatever it takes" asset liftathon...
For the fifth week in a row, The Dow managed gains on the back of simply unprecedented surge in joblessness BUT the S&P 500 and Nasdaq DID NOT!!...
3/26 - 3.31mm jobless, S&P +6.24%, Dow +6.38%
4/02 - 6.87mm jobless, S&P +2.28%, Dow +2.24%
4/09 - 6.62mm jobless, S&P +1.45%, Dow +1.21%
4/16 - 5.24mm jobless, S&P +0.58%, Dow +0.12%
4/23 - 4.43mm jobless, S&P -0.04%, Dow +0.18%
As LPL's Ryan Detrick noted "So stocks have never dropped when more than 3 million people apply for unemployment. That is crazy."
Nasdaq and the S&P were unable to hold the early gains that were lost after the Gilead headlines.
Crazy indeed Ryan and the US' COVID cases and deaths continues to rise - so ignore that too...
oh and Gilead's stock price has erased all of its gains from last week as its Remdesivir drug proved to be a dud... but stocks are hopeful...
So, in its worst precedent yet, bad news - the absolute worst - is good news? Because it means fiscal and monetary idiocy will go all the way to '11' - even if it's not already there.
But safe-havens were bid with bonds (price) rising...
Gold rallying...
And Bitcoin bouncing back...
Notably the "Virus Fear" trade has been flat for almost two weeks - even as the broad market has lifted...
The Dow manage to scramble back up to its 50% retrace level once again... and fail...
The long-end of the bond curve saw yields drop today as the short-end was flat...
Big divergence today between HY (down) and IG (up) bond prices...
The Dollar rallied for the 4th day in a row after Europe closed...
The Brazilian real collapsed to 5.5/USD - a record low...
The entire crypto-space was bid today with Ethereum leading the charge...
Oil futures (June WTI) rallied once again (as did USO modestly) but as the chart below shows, the muppets still don't get it...
Finally, we note that Gold surged to a new record high against Yuan...
And while physical and paper gold were bid, the futures premium over spot compressed today...
You have to laugh... global stocks know something that the global economy doesn't...
