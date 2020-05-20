Stocks, Bonds, Gold, & Oil Pop As Dollar & Crypto Drop

The mania continues...

Stocks all rallied hard today after yesterday's brief breather, but still, just look at Small Caps and Trannies today...

Oh and because it was a Fed Minutes day, stocks had to rally!

Another test of the 2950/Fib retrace level with no solid breakout...

S&P could not break its 100DMA...

"Most Shorted" Stocks surge out of the gate again amid yet another squeeze...

Source: Bloomberg

FANG Stocks rallied to new highs... again...

Bonds were bid...

Gold was bid...

Silver was bid...

Silver outperformed gold once again...

Oil soared again...

As The dollar tumbled once again, falling to the low-end of its recent range once again...

Cryptos were clubbed today...

And finally, P/Es for tech and the broad market are back at cycle highs...

If the entire world economy is locked down and 325,700 die from a previously unknown virus but stocks didn't really budge much... did it ever happen?

Source: Bloomberg

Probably nothing...

