Stocks, Bonds, Gold, & Oil Pop As Dollar & Crypto Drop

The mania continues...
Stocks all rallied hard today after yesterday's brief breather, but still, just look at Small Caps and Trannies today...
Oh and because it was a Fed Minutes day, stocks had to rally!
Another test of the 2950/Fib retrace level with no solid breakout...
S&P could not break its 100DMA...
"Most Shorted" Stocks surge out of the gate again amid yet another squeeze...
Source: Bloomberg
FANG Stocks rallied to new highs... again...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were bid...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold was bid...
Silver was bid...
Silver outperformed gold once again...
Source: Bloomberg
Oil soared again...
As The dollar tumbled once again, falling to the low-end of its recent range once again...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos were clubbed today...
Source: Bloomberg
And finally, P/Es for tech and the broad market are back at cycle highs...
Source: Bloomberg
If the entire world economy is locked down and 325,700 die from a previously unknown virus but stocks didn't really budge much... did it ever happen?
Source: Bloomberg
Probably nothing...
Source: Bloomberg