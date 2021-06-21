Stocks & Bonds Have Completely Erased Friday's "Bullard Bomb"

As The PPT heads to The White House, Friday's plunge in stocks and bond yields is magnificently erased ahead of a smorgasbord of FedSpeak this week...

Nasdaq is lagging but Dow and Russell 2000 are roaring higher this morning...

...and along with the S&P have erased Friday's 'Bullard Bomb' drop...

S&P found support at its 50DMA... again...

And yields are surging off overnight lows, erasing Friday's plunge also...

"Financial Stability" restored!