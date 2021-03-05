Stocks & Bonds Slammed As 'Good News Is Bad News' Narrative Strikes

A much better than expected improvement in the labor market (unemployment rate down and bigger jump in payrolls) was not at all what the market wanted to see.

The 'good news is bad news' narrative is back, tilting attitudes slightly less dovish as the economy is believed to be back on the ascendance as more states ready for reopening.

That sent rates spiking higher...

Real yields are also surging...

And triggered more aggressive selling in stocks, with growth-stuffed Nasdaq leading the way...

The dollar extended yesterday's gains...

