Stocks & Bonds Suffer Worst Day In A Month As Year-End Looms

"But everyone else was long too, right?"
Stock and bond prices were both down today - adding up to the worst combined day since 12/2
US Major equity indices were all lower on the day, despite a valiant attempt at a bounce...
Chinese markets were higher overnight...
European stocks were lower today...
US markets perfectly reflected AAPL today as the buyback machine lifted the market then stalled...
US Majors also broke the December uptrend line today...
And Nasdaq fell (for the 2nd day) back below the key 9,000 level...
FANG stocks have erased last week's gains (biggest daily drop in six weeks)...
Shorts were squeezed as Europe closed, and managed to lift Small Caps to green, but could not hold it...
A 'mini' rotation today from TSLA into NIO?
VIX and stocks continued to decouple...
Credit and equity protection majorly decoupled...
Bond yields (up) and stocks (down) recoupled today after the decoupling from 12/20...
Once again the old pattern of EU selling and US buying is back for bonds...
The 30Y Yield ramped (illquidly) above last week's highs before tumbling back...
The yield curve (2s10s) pushed to its steepest since Oct 2018...
The Dollar accelerated lower again today with a small rebound after Europe closed...
The Dollar hit 6-month lows...
Cryptos gave back their weekend gains today (but Ethereum remains higher)...
Bitcoin topped $7500 over the weekend but slipped back to $7200 intraday today...
Silver had another good day as copper and crude lagged (despite an implicit rate cut in China)...
According to the commodity complex (copper/gold), Treasury yields should be notably lower...
What does gold know about a resurgence in global negative-yielding debt?
Finally, Ed Yardeni's Fundamental Stock Market Indicator is signaling the S&P is 20% rich to reality...
