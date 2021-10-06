Big-Tech & Bitcoin Jump, Bill-Yields & Black Gold Dump After Vlad & Mitch Save The World

Putin (offering to placate EU's gas needs) and McConnell (offering a short-term debt limit extension) saved the world today. Is anyone really surprised?

Putin's comments sent NatGas prices plunging (after EU Nattie spiked a stunning 40% today)...

Which helped send oil prices lower...

And McConnell's statement sparked a big tumble in T-Bill yields...

With the curve's kink flattening dramatically (but notice a small kink is appearing mid-December)...

Weakness overnight (selling wave hit as Japan opened and as Europe opened) and chaotic gamma-driven swings at the US cash open and then McConnell's statement sparked a big rip in stocks with the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq all back into green (until Senator Hirono called McConnell's deal "bullshit"). Small Caps never made it back to green and had an ugly day overall...

The S&P's bounce was extremely technical and only managed to get it back to its 100DMA (but no higher)...

Treasury yields were very mixed with the short-end higher (3Y +2bps) and the long-end lower (30Y -2bps)...

10Y Yields ran the stops at last week's highs before tumbling back lower...

The dollar ended the day higher but reversed lower almost too perfectly off last week's highs as US markets opened and slid all day...

Cryptos exploded higher also - following more positive comments from SEC's Gensler. Bitcoin hit $55,500....

And Ethereum ramped back to its mid-September highs...

Away from Crude and Nattie, Gold managed some gains today as the dollar dived...

Finally, it does not appear things are working out for Mr.Biden...

And then there's this... USA Sovereign risk is more than double that of China's...

But, in case you thought it was over in China, think again - nothing is fixed at all...

