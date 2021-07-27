Stocks, Dollar, & Bond Yields Tumble After Beijing Bloodbath, Mask-Mandate Miasma

What a shitshow! All the narratives are breaking (tech's not a bubble, growth to the moon alice, and vaccines work)...

Between China Tech's trouncing and the China virus' reemergence driving American 'health' officials to reinstate mask mandates, the recipe for derisking and growth scares was set.

More China pain overnight prompted total carnage in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which is now down 50% from its highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Spread to US markets amid rumors of a "Asia-focused fund in trouble". Markets did their usual magical levitation back after around 1330ET..

Source: Bloomberg

Cyclicals were slammed as defensives maintained modest gains today...

Source: Bloomberg

VIX rose back above 19 today as China's chaos spread to FX vol and could mean more trouble ahead...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar took a dive too today...

Source: Bloomberg

As did Yuan, plunging to 3-month lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Bonds were bid (the chart shows the double pump from China and then the mask mandate rumors)...

Source: Bloomberg

10Y yields fell back below 1.25% again...

Source: Bloomberg

Real yields tumbled to yet another record (negative) low, decoupling from gold for now...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold oscillated around $1800 once again...

Oil prices ended lower today and like gold, choipped around wildly...

Bitcoin rallied back from last night's Amazon-driven tumble, back above $38,000...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, here is why the CDC just re-engaged their mask mandate!! No one is f**king dying!!!

Source: Bloomberg