Low unemployment (yay), slowing wage growth (boo), retail job losses continue (ugh)... sparked algos buying in stocks and the dollar and despite some vol in bonds, they are unchanged for now...

Futures ramped to overnight highs (beware the stop run and fade)

And the dollar spiked (and initial kneejerking lower)...

Source: Bloomberg

And while bond yields kneejerked higher, they quickly retraced to unch...

Source: Bloomberg

And gold erased yesterday's PMI gains...