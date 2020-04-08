Stocks Extend Overnight Gains On Slew Of Positive Fauci Comments

In what is a slightly different tack from his usual role as foil to President Trump's optimism, Dr. Anthony Fauci has made a series of very optimistic statements this morning about the turning point of the pandemic and re-opening the economy sooner than many had feared...

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News that the start of "a turnaround in the fight against the virus could come after this week."

"...now is not time to pull back from efforts such as social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.," Fauci added.

The Trump administration is discussing how to reopen the economy but “that doesn’t mean we’ll do it right now,” Fauci says.

WATCH: "There's been a stabilization and a decrease in the hospitalizations, admission to intensive care and the requirements for intubations,"- Dr. Anthony Fauci updates on the battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak

Admittedly, global deaths are growing at their fastest pace yet...

But still, US equity futures are rallying on these positive comments...

Next he will claim that hydroxychloroquine is safe for use too?