Brexit-Bounce Fades As Short-Interest-Slump Signals Crash Concerns

Surprise!! After Q3's "use it or lose it" spending spree sent US macro data soaring unilaterally, October has begun with a collapse...

A trade deal (or not)? Brexit deal (or not)? Turkey peace deal (or not)? But retail sales slump, industrial production tumbles, housing starts/permits plunge...

Chinese stocks were flat overnight, with small-cap/tech-heavy ChiNext the biggest loser on the week so far...

European stocks ended lower, despite a surge on Brexit hopes...

US equities were mixed with Trannies and Small Caps best (squeezed) while S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq were all scrambling to hold gains...

Once again S&P 500 algos were focused on the 3,000 level...

Chaos in NFLX stock price...

SDC shareholders aren't smiling now...

The VIX term structure has steepened dramatically in the last week...

Now at its steepest since Feb 2018...

Treasury yields were uniformly higher by around 1bps on the day...

But there was some vol intraday...

Despite a lot of jawboning (and stocks within 1% of record highs), the market is still demanding a rate-cut in October...

The Dollar tumbled for the 3rd straight day (down 6 of last 7 days)...

Almost entirely erasing the year-to-date gains...

Cable chopped around all day on various Brexit headlines but ended higher...

The Turkish Lira was insanely volatile (stops run both ways) as Pence-Erdogan spoke and agreed a ceasefire...

Cryptos were higher on the day, spiking early in European session...

Bitcoin rallied back above $8,000...

Dollar weakness supported commodities across the board with Silver and Crude best on the day (but only PMs are higher on the week)...

Despite a huge crude build and record production, the algos decided it was time to panic-bid WTI up to a $54 handle...

Gold futures tagged $1500 but were unable to hold it...

And finally, the most recent surge in stocks since the start of October has been a major short-squeeze...

Which has plummeted overall short-interest to a critical level that has, in the past, led to crashes in stocks...

