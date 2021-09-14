Stocks & Gold Spike After CPI Miss, Dollar Nosedives

The first miss for CPI since October has sparked some brief 'ding-dong-the-taper-is-dead' euphoria in stocks this morning...

And sent the dollar down hard...

Which in turn sparked a wave of buying on gold, pushing futures back above $1800....

And while stocks are surging, so are bonds with 10Y Yields now down for the day

Is The Fed going to taper because of inflation - which it always viewed as transitory - or is an ever higher stock market's fragility be the trigger?

Trade accordingly.