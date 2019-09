Update: This is the catalyst: Montana Farm Bureau says the Chinese delegation has cancelled its US farm visit to Montana, and agriculture officials are returning to China sooner than expected.

Sending the odds of a trade deal reeling...

Source: Bloomberg

* * *

Well that escalated quickly...S&P crashed back below 3,000

All major indices erasing all the post-FOMC gains...

Hog futures limit down...

And copper clubbed

Yuan plunged...

Source: Bloomberg

The 2Y Yield also tumbled...

Source: Bloomberg