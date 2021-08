Well that de-escalated quickly...

US equity markets have got back to 'even' after ramping violently at the cash market open on what smells like more of a gamma spike than any real buying...

It appears the bounce is off some critical technical levels (Nasdaq at 50DMA and Russell 2000 at 200DMA)...

Bonds and Gold remain higher post-FOMC Minutes and stocks lower for now...

What happens now?