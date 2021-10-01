Stocks Pressured After Fitch Warns Debt Ceiling "Brinksmanship" Threatens US AAA Rating

Ready for a rerun of August 2011?

As a reminder, just over 10 years ago, S&P downgraded the US after that year's debt ceiling debacle prompted the rating agency to do the unthinkable and lob an A from the untouchable AAA US rating (prompting a very unhappy response from both the market and the then-Obama administration). Well, moments ago Fitch lobbed the first official warning shot across the bow of the world's reserve currency, writing that with the Drop-Dead Date in just 17 days, any debt-cap "brinkmanship" between Democrats and Republicans may put pressure on Fitch's AAA rating of the US.

In the statement, Fitch said that the failure of the latest efforts to suspend the U.S. federal government’s debt limit indicates that the current stand-off could be among the most protracted since 2013. Additionally, the rating agency believes that the debt limit will be raised or suspended in time to avert a default event, but if this were not done in a timely manner, political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a U.S. sovereign default.

"It's unfortunate when Congress uses this as a negotiating tactic, it's a bad scenario overall," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Schwab Center for Financial Research.

"Eventually, foreign creditors might be unwilling to buy U.S. debt and if that happens, rates are going to go sharply higher and if rates shot up because people were unwilling to buy treasuries that would have a very negative impact on the market."

And, as we have explained previously, Fitch also pointed out that prioritization of debt payments, assuming this is an option, would lead to non-payment or delayed payment of other obligations, which would likely further undermine the U.S.’s AAA status.

To be sure, the bond market is already paying close attention, although with three more weeks to go, the "kink" in T-Bills remains somewhat subdued compared to prior debt ceiling episodes.

As for stocks, while it is difficult to attribute the continued drop in today's market to the Fitch warning, it certainly did not help when it came out just minutes after the cash open.

Full Fitch statement below: