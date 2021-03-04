print-icon

Stocks Puke At Cash Open; S&P, Nasdaq Break Key Technical Levels

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 04, 2021 - 10:16

US equity markets puked at the cash open with Small Caps and Big Tech leading the plunge...

Nasdaq is now well below its 50-day moving average and nearing the 100-day...

S&P broke notably below its 50-day moving average...

Is this the market calling Powell's bluff ahead of the speech today?

0