Stocks & Silver Soar In May As Oil Surges To Best Month Ever

Sell in May 'Worked'... if you sold the S&P 500 at the open each day and closed the short at the close of the day-session. In May, The S&P 500 fell 22 points in aggregate from the open to the close (while gaining 134 points from the close to the open)

The US major stock indices were all higher in May, led by Transports (S&P lagged overall)...

Source: Bloomberg

May... summed up!

Today was a panic-bid in stocks after Trump appears to fold on his most aggressive threats to China...

On the week, Nasdaq managed to scramble back above unchanged today as the Dow led (and Trump's lack of worst case scenario was the reason to buy stocks into the close...

Momentum outperformed Value in May but did see a major reversal this week...

Source: Bloomberg

FANG Stocks managed to hold on to gains in May...

Source: Bloomberg

Banks were mixed on the month with Goldman best and Wells worst...

Source: Bloomberg

Very choppy month for bonds with the long-end higher in yield on the month and short-end yields falling...

Source: Bloomberg

The market is pricing in negative Fed Funds rates for June 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar dived for the second straight month to 9 week lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Cryptos were mixed on the month with Bitcoin and Ethereum both higher on the week....

Source: Bloomberg

Oil drastically outperformed its commodity colleagues this month...

Source: Bloomberg

July 2020 WTI surged back above $35 today

Source: Bloomberg

Silver dramatically outperformed gold on the month...

Source: Bloomberg

This was the biggest monthly compression in the gold/silver ratio since 1987...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, there's this...

Source: Bloomberg