Stocks Sink As Trade Tensions Trump Fed's Open-Mouth (And Market) Operations

President Trump started the week with a well-timed "sooner than you think" comment on the proximity of a China trade deal, then continued to lambast China in his UN speech, raises prospect of more Huawei sanctions, and floats the idea of capital controls on China inflows. All of which prompted a response from China's Wang, warning that "China does not cower to threats." A few well-timed Fed headlines (mainly Bullard's uber-dovish job interview comments) and selectively picking US data to meet the narrative helped stocks; but in the end it was an ugly week for US, China, and European stocks...

Market-implied trade deal odds slipped this week...

China stocks all ended lower on the week, led by the tech-heavy Shenzhen and ChiNext indices...

But China stocks were hit even harder today (after the cash markets above were closed) on the investment flows headlines..

European stocks ended the week lower but Spain's IBEX managed to get back to unch by the close...

US stocks tumbled on the week with Small Caps leading the plunge (worst week for Russell 2000 since May)...

All the major indices tested or broke below key technical levels...Nasdaq below 50, 100DMA; Russell 2000 below 200DMA; S&P testing 50DMA...

FANG Stocks were battered this week, back to their lowest since January...

Quant funds oscillated flows all week - Momo was down, up, down, up, and down...

Cyclicals dramatically underperformed this week (but selling was broad-based today)...

This week's move should not be a total surprise as it was the downside pin from options gamma...

VIX surged almost 3 vols this week - the most in 2 months -back above 18

And just what triggered the biggest relative selling of Alternative Asset Managers to the S&P since Feb 2016...

Treasury yields ended a volatile week lower...

10Y Yields fell back below 1.70%...

The week did see take-up for The Fed's liquidity spigot drop, but we still have the actual month-end day (Monday) to go...

Before we leave bondland, here's WeWork's 2025 bond collapsing to record lows (and thus record high yields at 11% - quite a cost of funds!!)

The DXY Dollar Index roared higher this week...

Soaring to its highest since May 2017...

Offshore Yuan fell for the second week in a row as China heads into Golden Week...

Cryptos had their worst week since Thanksgiving 2018...

Bitcoin tumbled (on heavy volume) back to find support around $8,000 (trying to hold around its 200DMA)...

Commodities were broadly lower on the week in the face of USD strength...

Gold seems to have known where global rates would end up as negative-yielding debt accelerated once again...

Finally, we wonder if the ascent of Warren in the prediction markets is starting to affect stocks...

For now it seems like the Q3 surge in global economic data has ended abruptly (biggest weekly drop since June)...

