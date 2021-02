The so-called 'bond rout' has resumed this morning after a brief hiatus yesterday with 10Y Yield back above 1.30%...

And that appears to have spooked stocks with the entire market slumping below yesterday's lows ahead of the open...

This is the 3rd day in a row of significant selling pressure around the cash market open...

Damn it Janet, so something!! Where's Mnuchin cell phone when we need it!?