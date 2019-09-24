Stocks Slammed On Sentiment Slump, Trade Turmoil, & Impeachment Anxiety

What started off as a positive day thanks to overnight algos liftathon after TSY Secretary Mnuchin spoke on Fox Business and broke old news about China talks, ended up rather ugly as the triple whammy of consumer confidence crumbling, Trump talking down China in his UN speech, and battling impeachment headlines sparked risk-off moves in stocks and a bid for bonds and gold.

What the algos saw...

1605ET BUY - Mnuchin on China Vice Premier talks.

1000ET SELL - Cons Confidence.

1020ET SELL - Trump dissing China at UN

1210ET SELL - Pelosi says she will make an announcement, Impeachment fears rise.

1410ET BUY - Trump to release transcript of Ukraine call, reducing impeachment odds.

1440ET SELL - Pelosi formal impeachment headlines.

1544ET BUY - Kashkari pushes 50bps rate cut

However, as @Sentimentrader noted, the outcome of impeachment inquiries is uncertain...

All of which makes you think...

Small Caps and Nasdaq were the day's worst performers...

Nasdaq and Small Caps broke below the key 50DMA and tested the 100DMA...

Momentum stocks were manically bid early on...

"Most Shorted" stocks were hammered from the open and basically never looked back...

China stocks ramped overnight early on the Mnuchin trade headlines...

European stocks opened higher also, but faded as confidence data and Trump UN speech hit...

Treasury yields plunged today (down 8-10bps across the curve) - biggest yield drop in a month...

30Y Yields are now down 6 of the last 7 days, testing back towards 2.00%...

The yield curve collapsed today...

The Dollar plunged today back into the range...

Yuan tossed and turned on the heels of the China headlines...

Cryptos were a bloodbath...

With Bitcoin back to $8500, breaking its triangle...

And a longer-term triangle suggests some more pain perhaps...

Mixed bag in commodityland today with gold outperforming as silver, crude, and copper dropped...

WTI tumbled further today on Saudi production headlines...

Gold jumped back up above $1540...

Finally, it looks like we're gonna need some more liquidity to keep this potemkin stock market alive...

Because fun-durr-mentals won't do it...

