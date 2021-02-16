Stocks Slammed As Yield Surge Spoils TINA Party
If there's one thing that spoils the 'There Is No Alternative" party for buying 'stonks', it's soaring interest rates offering a potential alternative,
This morning has seen 10Y yields spike up to 1.29%...
Source: Bloomberg
Sending bonds to their cheapest (relative to expensive stocks) since
Source: Bloomberg
And that appears to have triggered some anxiety among equity investors...
Now that stocks are paying attention to bond yields velocity, will The Fed step in?