Iraq General Denies Unconfirmed Reports Of "Massive Explosions" At US Military Base In Iraq

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 13:42

Update: according to WaPo reported Mustafa Salim the Iraqi 7th division commander has "completely denied" any attack took place:

* * *

All day there was speculation if, when and how Iran would respond to the assassination of Soleimani, and moments ago we may have gotten the answer when NYT reporter Farnaz Fassihi tweeted that there are "Unconfirmed reports of ballistic missiles hitting largest US military base Ain Al-Assad in #Iraq & massive explosions, via IRGC Telegram channels"

A similar report came out from reporter Sina Toossi who notes that an Iraqi Twitter has posted a picture of the alleged missile attack on al-Ain base, and notes that Iranian outlet Mehr has also reported massive explosions at the Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq’s Anbar province, the largest US military base in the country.

Others however remain skeptical, speculating the report is just Iranian psyops:

While the report remains unconfirmed, stocks reacted instantly, sliding sharply if rebounding modestly.

