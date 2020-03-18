S&P 500 Crashes Below Dec 2018 Lows, Dow Collapses Red Since Trump Inauguration

The dollar is screaming higher as stocks crash, triggering a Level 1 circuit breaker and a market-wide trading halt...

During US trading hours (Cash), these are the levels for the various circuit-breakers to hit:

Level 1: 7% fall to 2352.14 before 15:25EDT/19:25GMT will prompt a 15-minute pause.

Level 2: 13% drop to 2200.39 before said time will introduce another 15-minute pause.

Level 3: 20% decline to 2023.35 within the time will shut the markets

Will we see the first Level 2 trigger today?

The Dow is down 8% today...down 10,500 points from its record highs...

Dropping into the red since Trump's inauguration...

The S&P 500 has now broken below the critical Dec 2018 low...

The demand for dollars is going exponential...

As the global dollar margin calls come due.