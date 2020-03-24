Dow Squeezes To Best Day Since 1933, Gold Soars As Dollar Dips

The day ended with still no Stimulus Bill (the 1100-page plus pork-fest is 'close' reportedly), with Italy's virus-death-count resurgent (dashing optimism that they peaked), no clear indication of when the economy will reopen (despite Trump and Kudlow pushing the narrative), and a total and utter collapse in global PMIs.
So it all makes perfect sense that stocks soared massively today - Dow +11.3% (biggest absolute point gain for The Dow ever)...
...erasing Friday and Monday's losses...
Futures were limit-up overnight, and extended panic-buy gains - just like last week - at the open and into the close...
For the Dow, this was the best day for The Dow since 1933 (and the heaviest volume ever)
Source: Bloomberg
And here's what The New York Times said on that day in 1933 - a response after markets were shutdown, massive volume, thanks to President/Congress' actions, and massive short-squeeze - sounds FAMILIAR!!
Here's what happened the last time The Dow rallied this much...
Source: Bloomberg
And another huge dead-cat-bounce...
Source: Bloomberg
We've seen this before...
Source: Bloomberg
The S&P tested back up to the Dec 2018 lows...
Source: Bloomberg
European stocks explode higher too (Euro Stoxx up 8.4% - the most since Nov 2008) and DAX's 11% surge is also the biggest since Nov 2008...
Source: Bloomberg
This was the biggest short-squeeze day ever in US markets - with "Most Shorted" stocks soaring 11%!!!
Source: Bloomberg
HYG and LQD were both higher today...
Source: Bloomberg
But, LQD faded notably despite the largest inflows ever in the last two days...
Bonds and stocks have notably decoupled once again this week...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields were higher today, led by the belly (5Y-10Y +9bps, 30Y +2bps) - but 10Y and 30Y yield are still lower on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
30Y Yields outperformed, rallying from around the time of the ugly PMIs...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar suffered its first drop in the last 11 days...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos extended their post-QEterntity gains...
Source: Bloomberg
Helped by a weaker dollar, commodities were all broadly higher today (with Precious Metals extended their gains today - silver outperfoming...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI was unable to hold gains above $24 today, ahead of tonight's API inventory data...
Gold futures soared once again, almost tagging $1700...
And notably decoupling from spot prices...
Source: Bloomberg
Silver is also rallying hard, back above $14...
Finally, we hate to burst everyone's bubble, but this thing is accelerating dramatically...
Source: Bloomberg