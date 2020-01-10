Tech Stocks Soar, Bonds Snore, As Oil Suffers Worst Week In Six Months

Well that was a week...

China was mixed on the week with larges caps flat to down and small cap tech soaring...

Source: Bloomberg

European stocks were also mixed with Germany dominating and UK lagging...

Source: Bloomberg

DAX tested up to its record high...

Source: Bloomberg

In the US the picture was a little less mixed with Small Caps unable to hold gains while Nasdaq soared (but late-day weakness today spoiled the party)...Nasdaq 100 is up 5 weeks in a row (and 14 of the last 16 weeks)

Source: Bloomberg

Dow crossed above 29,000 for the first time today...

Not a pretty day today...

Futures give a much clearer picture on the week's craziness however...

Breadth has worsened as this market surged higher...

Source: Bloomberg

Defensives handily outperformed cyclicals on the week...

Source: Bloomberg

Value stocks relative to Growth plunged to a new cycle low

Source: Bloomberg

US Defense stocks soared to a new record high...

Source: Bloomberg

And then there's AAPL (up 15 of the last 16 weeks)...

Source: Bloomberg

Credit protection costs collapsed further this week and equity protection also plunged with VIX back to a 12 handle...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably VIX Call volumes are soaring as the fear index plunges...

Source: Bloomberg

HY Bond risk dropped to its lowest since 2019's April lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields tumbled the last two days, leaving them unchanged since Monday's close and marginally higher on the week...

Source: Bloomberg

30Y is back below the pre-Iran-missile-strike levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Bund yields also surged as the European corporate bond market saw a record-smashing $100 bn of issuance (and that means lots of rate-locks)...

Source: Bloomberg

The Dollar dipped today but ended the week higher (after two down weeks)...

Source: Bloomberg

Big week for cryptos with Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash leading...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin surged after Soleimani's death, testing up towards $8500 before fading back a little...

Source: Bloomberg

Oil was the week's biggest loser as copper and PMs clung to the green...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold ended the week above the Soleimani-dead levels...

WTI Crude dropped over 6% on the week - its worst week since July 2019...

Finally, we have seen this kind of liquidity-fueled decoupling before...

Source: Bloomberg

And The Fed just let its balance sheet shrink by the most since May...

Source: Bloomberg

Is reality looming?