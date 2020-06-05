Stocks Soar To Record Highs Amid Bond Bloodbath, Momentum Massacre

This was a big week for markets.

Trannies were up over 10% on the week, Nasdaq lagged by "only" gaining 3%...

AAPL record high today.

Best 50-day rally in stocks in 90 years...

Source: Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 and Composite hit record highs, S&P is less than 1% away from green YTD...

Source: Bloomberg

Biggest weekly crash in momentum on record...

Source: Bloomberg

Banks stocks exploded higher (second best week since Nov 2016, Trump election)

Source: Bloomberg

Biggest weekly gain for Airline stocks... ever...

Source: Bloomberg

Biggest weekly spike in 30Y yields since Nov 2016 (Trump Election)

Source: Bloomberg

The yield curve has steepened for 5 days straight, second biggest weekly steepening sine Nov 2016 (Trump election)...

Source: Bloomberg

Biggest weekly short-squeeze in two months (second biggest since March 2009)

Source: Bloomberg

Dollar is down 10 days in a row, biggest weekly drop since March and biggest 3-week drop since Oct 2011...

Source: Bloomberg

Cryptos ended the week higher led by Ethereum...

Source: Bloomberg

Commodities were mixed with Crude and copper soaring as PMs tumbled (despite the weak dollar)...

Source: Bloomberg

And finally, "SURPRISE!" - The Citi US Macro Surprise Index exploded in its v-shaped manner today after the stunning (birth/death adjustment-enabled) jobs beat...

Source: Bloomberg

And while May was the month of overnight gains, June has seen the market rise during the night... and day...