Stocks Soar To Record Highs Amid Bond Bloodbath, Momentum Massacre

This was a big week for markets.
Trannies were up over 10% on the week, Nasdaq lagged by "only" gaining 3%...
AAPL record high today.
Best 50-day rally in stocks in 90 years...
Nasdaq 100 and Composite hit record highs, S&P is less than 1% away from green YTD...
Biggest weekly crash in momentum on record...
Banks stocks exploded higher (second best week since Nov 2016, Trump election)
Biggest weekly gain for Airline stocks... ever...
Biggest weekly spike in 30Y yields since Nov 2016 (Trump Election)
The yield curve has steepened for 5 days straight, second biggest weekly steepening sine Nov 2016 (Trump election)...
Biggest weekly short-squeeze in two months (second biggest since March 2009)
June 5, 2020
Dollar is down 10 days in a row, biggest weekly drop since March and biggest 3-week drop since Oct 2011...
Cryptos ended the week higher led by Ethereum...
Commodities were mixed with Crude and copper soaring as PMs tumbled (despite the weak dollar)...
And finally, "SURPRISE!" - The Citi US Macro Surprise Index exploded in its v-shaped manner today after the stunning (birth/death adjustment-enabled) jobs beat...
And while May was the month of overnight gains, June has seen the market rise during the night... and day...