Stocks Soar To All-Time Highs Despite Record Global Uncertainty

The biggest short-squeeze in six weeks, mirroring the mid-September rebound...

Sent stocks to record highs today...

Despite global uncertainty being at all-time record highs...

It's a full Risk-Astley-tard market...

And everyone knows, you never go full Rick-Astley-tard!

While stocks reached record highs, perhaps the bigger news was the massive explosion higher in cryptos with Bitcoin up over $1200 on the day...This is the biggest daily gain for Bitcoin since April

Chinese stocks ended notably higher on the week after Friday's buying spree

European stocks were mostly higher on the week with DAX leading the way as trade hopes revived but UK's FTSE disappointed on Brexit progress being stymied...

US Equities were all higher on the week with Trannies the biggest gainer, followed by Nasdaq...

With S&P 500 leaving the key 3,000 behind and ramping above the closing record high (and within 0.5 points of the intraday record high)...

S&P Record Closing High 3025.86 (3027.98 intra)

Amazon's collapse overnight sparked a panic-bid from the cash market open (NOTE - the ramp really accelerated from the US open to the EU close)...

Momo was lower for the 3rd week in a row - tumbling most since the quant quake in September...

VIX was monkeyhammered back to a 12 handle for the first time since July...

Financials outperformed the market this week, decoupling from the yield curve...

Treasury yields ended the week higher after their spike today with the belly underperforming...

30Y Yields spiked up to Monday's highs today...

The Dollar ended the week higher, but well off the October highs

Cable sold off this week - after 3 huge weeks higher...

Offshore Yuan rallied for the fourth week in a row...

Cryptos ended the week higher after today's huge buying...

With Bitcoin bouncing perfectly off its 200-day moving-average

Silver and Crude outperformed this week but all major commodities were higher

WTI topped $56 - to its highest since September...

Gold futures got back above $1500...

And silver soared back above $18...

Global negative-yielding debt rose very modestly this week...

Finally, we note that October is currently the most disappointing macro month since April 2017...

But then again, it's not about fun-durr-mentals...

