Stocks Soar As 'Miracle Cure' & 'Recovery' Hype Trumps 2nd-Wave COVID Concerns, WW3 Fears

A regurgitated stimulus narrative,"surprising" rebounds from the depths of hell for some macro data (retail sales, yay! industrial production, boo!), and a press-release study showing a cheap steroid as a 'miracle cure' for COVID were enough to trump soaring COVID case counts in several US states, Beijing locking down 7 regions and shutting all schools, North Korea literally blowing up relations with South Korea, and China and India tensions escalating dramatically.
Why don't we just send the dextramethasone to China - "You're cured mate!"
To 'V' Or not to 'V', you decide...
Source: Bloomberg
The stock market loves it...
Off yesterday's lows, Small Caps are up 10%...
Just wait for earnings to catch up... (in say 2023?)
The Dow rebounded off its 100DMA to its 50DMA...
Another short-squeeze at the open...
But while stocks roared higher, bond yields barely flinched...
Gold was also bid...(not exactly a signal for the all-clear stocks gave)...
The dollar rallied after the better than expected data...
Oil prices jumped back above $38 on all the "good" news (ahead of tonight's API inventory data)...
Finally, after yesterday's panic-bid in corporate debt after The Fed's nothing-burger statement, things opened up and traded weaker all day today...
Some context for the stock market's rebound vs the bond market's excitement at the prospects for a 'V'...
Trade accordingly.