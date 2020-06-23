Stocks Spike On Kudlow Jawboning: "Absolutely, Definitely" No 2nd Lockdown"

After last night's chaos, The White House has wheeled out Larry Kudlow to calm frayed nerves and pump stocks ever higher.

Speaking with Fox Business, the senior economic adviser said that there would "absolutely, definitely" not be a second national lockdown.

Additionally, Kudlow offered some tasty morsels of hope by suggesting tax rebates, direct-mail checks were on the table in the next round of stimulus and that he expects a v-shaped rebound in the economy as the nation reopens.

So nothing new or substantive but enough to spark some panic-buying...

If in doubt, wheel Kudlow out... he's better than the Powell Put.