Stocks, Yuan, Bond Yields Spike On Trump China Tweet

It would appear the algos are alive and well after all.
President Trump tweeted that he will be meeting the China Vice Premier tomorrow:
"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House."
Thus, for now, confirming that Liu He is staying until Friday... and the machines like that news...
S&P broke back above key technical levels..
And yuan is rallying...
Source: Bloomberg
And bond yields are also surging...
Source: Bloomberg