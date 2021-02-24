Stocks Slammed As Treasury Yields Explode Higher
After a positive night, US equity futures are suddenly sliding as Treasury yields spike further.
Who could have seen this coming?
the CTAs have arrived:— zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 24, 2021
"The bond market sell-off has likely been amplified by CTAs as momentum signals shifted to their most bearish territory since 2018" - JPM
US 10Y Yields just broke above 1.40%...
10Y Yields are now at their highest since Feb 2020...
30Y Yields are now up over 10bps!
The dollar is also spiking...
And that spike has spooked stocks...
Get back to work Mr.Powell!