Stocks Slammed As Treasury Yields Explode Higher

After a positive night, US equity futures are suddenly sliding as Treasury yields spike further.

the CTAs have arrived:



"The bond market sell-off has likely been amplified by CTAs as momentum signals shifted to their most bearish territory since 2018" - JPM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 24, 2021

US 10Y Yields just broke above 1.40%...

10Y Yields are now at their highest since Feb 2020...

30Y Yields are now up over 10bps!

The dollar is also spiking...

And that spike has spooked stocks...

