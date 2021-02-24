print-icon

Stocks Slammed As Treasury Yields Explode Higher

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 - 8:50

After a positive night, US equity futures are suddenly sliding as Treasury yields spike further.

Who could have seen this coming?

US 10Y Yields just broke above 1.40%...

Source: Bloomberg

10Y Yields are now at their highest since Feb 2020...

Source: Bloomberg

30Y Yields are now up over 10bps!

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar is also spiking...

Source: Bloomberg

And that spike has spooked stocks...

Get back to work Mr.Powell!

0