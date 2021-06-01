Stocks Suddenly Puke As VIX Rebounds From Mini-Flash-Crash

...the most liquid stock market in the world?

Just prior to the open, VIX did another of its now infamous mini-flash-crashes (no that's not a fat finger)...

And while stocks were higher from Friday's close, they puked shortly after the better than expected Manufacturing survey data signaled stagflation. Nasdaq is leading the drop but all the majors are tumbling...

Bear in mind that SpotGamma warns that gamma may flip around the 4200.. exacerbating any drop from there...

Get back to work Mr.Powell (even if you are cornered).