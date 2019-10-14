Stocks Extend Friday's "Sell The News" Trade 'Deal' Losses

With the bond market 'adults in the room' absent, algos did their best to maintain US equity markets... but failed as they extended the post-trade-deal-like-thing selling continued...
Chinese markets rallied in the morning session then trod water (closing before China's statement)
European markets ended lower with UK's FTSE worst (after its mega-spike on Friday) as brexit hopes faded again...
US futures show the overnight tumble when China's statement hit (around 5amET)...
On the cash side, Nasdaq outperformed - desperately clinging to green on the day as Small Caps and Trannies underperformed...
Extremely low volume today (Columbus Day)...
Treasury markets were closed due to Columbus Day, but TSY futs suggested a 2-3bps compression in yields...
The dollar limped higher on the day...
Yuan strengthened for the 4th days in a row...
Cable ended weaker (despite a mid-morning pump'n'dump)...
Cryptos are mixed with Ripple notably outperforming and Bitcoin unch...
Oil was worst as PMs managed modest gains...
Oil was weak today after doubts re-emerged on the trade deal (demand) and costs (tanker costs soaring)...
Gold futures briefly got back above $1500 but failed to hold it...
And finally, there's this...
It's deja vu all over again... but is it 1987 or 2013?
