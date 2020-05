No Buffett buying spree, and no Federal bailout #4 (or is it 6?)... and the result - in admittedly thin liquidity - is US equity futures, crude oil futures, and offshore yuan are all dumping as Asian markets open...

Dow futures are down over 350 points...

WTI Crude is down over 5%...

And offshore yuan is ugly...

Gold is also under pressure and the dollar rallies, with futures testing $1700...

But, Bonds are modestly bid (futures open, cash closed)...

Somebody wake up Kudlow... stat!