Stop Thinking!!! The Russians & Chinese Are Your Enemy

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the oligarchic class in your own country that has been exploiting, propagandizing, deceiving, oppressing and robbing you every moment of your life since you were born.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who have been engineering and advancing endless bloodbaths around the world at no benefit to you using your money and your resources and your political energy.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the political/media class and their plutocratic puppeteers who’ve been manipulating your mind to accept omnicide, ecocide, austerity and increasingly Orwellian dystopia as normal and not to be opposed.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the sociopathic manipulators who give you two thieving, warmongering, power-worshipping sock puppets to choose from in fake election after fake election to give you the illusion of control.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who pour vast troves of treasure into convincing your countrymen that it’d be evil and insane to demand the same social safety nets afforded to everyone else in every major country on earth.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who could have paid you a living wage to stay home safely but instead chose to give you $1200 and tell you to fuck off while transferring trillions to the plutocratic class.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the war profiteers and ecocidal devourers who are destroying your ecosystem and endangering the life of every organism on this planet.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the billionaire class who has a vested interest in making sure you stay poor in a system where money equals power and power is relative.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who are doing everything they can to roll out systems of internet censorship, surveillance and police militarization as quickly as possible in your own country.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the authoritarian rulers who demand complete control over what substances you put in your body while creating the largest prison population in the history of human civilization.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the two-headed one-party system which repeatedly threatens to destroy the rights and lives of marginalized groups if you don’t give at least one of those heads your full unbridled support.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the nationless alliance of oligarchs who use your resources to encircle the planet with military bases, wage countless undeclared wars and destroy any nation which refuses to bow to their empire.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who infiltrate, undermine, sabotage and smear any political movement which tries to help ordinary people the moment it begins gaining any traction.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the people who are working to normalize the extradition and life imprisonment of any journalist anywhere in the world who exposes the war crimes of your government.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the thugs who demand the unthinking loyalty of not just you and your countrymen but everyone in the world on pain of violent retribution.

The Russians and the Chinese.

The Russians and the Chinese are your enemy.

Not the media-owning class who uses their unrivaled narrative control to sow division among your brothers and sisters at home and around the world so you don’t realize who’s really been fucking you over.

The Russians and the Chinese.

* * *

