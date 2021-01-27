Stunning Short-Squeeze Sparks Hedge Fund Hell, Bitcoin & Big-Tech Battered
An index of the "most-shorted" stocks in the US equity market is up a stunning 54% in January. For context, it was up 49% in the entirety of 2020, one of its greatest years ever.
Source: Bloomberg
And as shorts were squeezed drastically, hedge funds were forced to liquidate their favorite longs (and likely most liquid) to cover the margin calls and/or losses on the shorts...
Source: Bloomberg
That spilled over into the broad market with Nasdaq clubbed like a baby seal...
Biggest down day for markets since October
All S&P Sectors were lower today, led by Tech...
Source: Bloomberg
But, don't worry, Fed's Jay Powell and the Biden admin said they are "monitoring" the markets...
Today saw the biggest selling program (downtick) since October.,..
Source: Bloomberg
The selling peaked as Powell began speaking...
Source: Bloomberg
But today's malarkey was in the big short-squeezes, so here are a handful for your amusement...
GME was up anywhere between 100% and 350%...
AMC exploded almost 300% today...
NOK spiked briefly but held a loit of the gains for a 60%-plus gain...
KYNC was up almost 200%...
And EXPR was up over 200% despite giving half its early gains back...
But yeah, apart from all that, the market is totally normal.
Growth's bid over Value stalled today...
Source: Bloomberg
Interestingly, non-profitable tech companies lost ground this week...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX surged above 30 today as stocks sold off but we can't help but feel this is call-buying-driven for now... nevertheless, it's a notable decoupling.
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were bid as stocks puked...
Source: Bloomberg
10Y Yields briefly dipped below 1,.00% today - the lowest since the 6th of Jan...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar was higher on the day, tagging the top of its recent channel...
Source: Bloomberg
But bitcoin dropped back below $30k intraday before bouncing back...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold slipped lower on the day...
Source: Bloomberg
Oil ended unch after some wild whipsaws around inventories.,..
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, this will make you laugh - the holding company for Blockbuster's liquidation is up a rather amusing 4900% in the last two days...
Source: Bloomberg
Yes, that Blockbuster!