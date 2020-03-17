Stunning Video From A Locked-Down Europe

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 04:15

A massive surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe has forced some of the largest economies on the continent to enforce strict social distancing rules  to flatten the curve to slowdown infections. Europe is the new China, and with Italy and Spain on lockdowns, France is starting to close down restaurants, bars, and all nonessential shops.

The health crisis developing in Europe is happening across the continent's largest economies, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain – had recorded nearly 44,000 total confirmed cases on Monday morning. 

Twitter users in Europe have recorded pictures and videos of how the virus crisis has impacted their lives:

Reports of military convoys near the Belgian border with Holland. 

Anti-government protests in France continued over the weekend, despite virus lockdown orders. 

In some parts of Paris on Sunday, the streets were empty and businesses were shuttered. 

Germany has closed its border with France.

Drone footage shows deserted highways in northern Italy. 

Cities across Italy have morphed into ghost towns. 

Social distancing rules being followed at one coffee shop in Italy. 

The current situation at one hospital in Italy. 

Apparently a line stretching down the street at an Italian supermarket. 

Hospital tent cities housing the sick in Italy as the hospital system is overloaded. 

Police in Badajoz, Spain, driving around with loudspeakers telling people to stay off the streets. 

Spanish police flying a drone and telling people to stay inside. This was also done in China

Spain has lots of toilet paper on store shelves but lacks food. 

Troops disinfect public places in Spain. 

Most western countries are on similar Covid-19 trajectories - and without extreme social distancing such as mass quarantines - the curve will continue to be exponential and not flatten. 

Everything that you just saw in Europe, lockdowns, ect... - well, it's coming to America in the weeks ahead. Prepare. 