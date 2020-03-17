Stunning Video From A Locked-Down Europe

A massive surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe has forced some of the largest economies on the continent to enforce strict social distancing rules to flatten the curve to slowdown infections. Europe is the new China, and with Italy and Spain on lockdowns, France is starting to close down restaurants, bars, and all nonessential shops.

The health crisis developing in Europe is happening across the continent's largest economies, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain – had recorded nearly 44,000 total confirmed cases on Monday morning.

Twitter users in Europe have recorded pictures and videos of how the virus crisis has impacted their lives:

Reports of military convoys near the Belgian border with Holland.

This is apparently the Belgian border with Holland. Reports of massive build up of miltary across Europe, is there something aside from CoronaVirus we are not being told? Via@UnityNewsNet pic.twitter.com/UBVWRI632H — Corona Virus Chronicles (@coronadiarys) March 14, 2020

Anti-government protests in France continued over the weekend, despite virus lockdown orders.

In some parts of Paris on Sunday, the streets were empty and businesses were shuttered.

Similar scenes of shuttered cafes, quiet streets and empty stores played out across the #French capital after prime minister announced restrictions on French public life unprecedented in living memory. Places deemed non-essential are closed indefinitely from Sunday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WF23DJ7Gqo — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) March 16, 2020

Germany has closed its border with France.

DW’s Bernd Riegert reports from one crossing point where there’s plenty of skepticism about whether this will stop anything but traffic.



MORE INFO: ➡ https://t.co/6Gb6uJe1IW pic.twitter.com/6Hn9TPBrMu — DW Europe (@dw_europe) March 16, 2020

Drone footage shows deserted highways in northern Italy.

Drone footage shows nearly deserted roads in northern Italy after the government imposed a lockdown throughout the country due to coronavirus. https://t.co/h5GVChscVo pic.twitter.com/odu5ZABlAJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020

Cities across Italy have morphed into ghost towns.

Cities in italy turns into ghost towns after total lockdown.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6PfNpJ7J3u — Ashvaq (Vaguthu) (@Ashvarg) March 10, 2020

Social distancing rules being followed at one coffee shop in Italy.

The current situation at one hospital in Italy.

A doctor in #Italy: If you could see the situation here, forget about going out, you wouldn‘t even be able to put your head through the window. #coronavirus



God bless you.. #StayTheFHome pic.twitter.com/Z8t9sqaHOA — Avrυpalı Türĸler 🇹🇷 (@Avrpli_Turkler) March 16, 2020

Apparently a line stretching down the street at an Italian supermarket.

Hospital tent cities housing the sick in Italy as the hospital system is overloaded.

Some photo from Italy, the most infected country in Europe #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/K1EWQi9CRr — CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK (@coronavirus911) March 16, 2020

Police in Badajoz, Spain, driving around with loudspeakers telling people to stay off the streets.

In Badajoz, Spain, local police telling people to stay in, off the streets. My cousin @malonbe8 sent me this video from Rey Mudaffar, the street I grew up in. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6AsWvpGDQu — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) March 16, 2020

Spanish police flying a drone and telling people to stay inside. This was also done in China.

Police in Spain have been using drones to check the streets for anyone ignoring Spanish orders to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak



On Saturday, the country's 47 million citizens were ordered to stay indoors except for necessary tripshttps://t.co/Yqcy5K9OLC pic.twitter.com/jmLlQfQYXc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 15, 2020

Spain has lots of toilet paper on store shelves but lacks food.

#coronavirus Spain now under national emergency - no food at the grocery store but plenty of toilet paper... ready for a trade? pic.twitter.com/RLQZ2bql6k — Sara 🧢≥ ☂️🌺 (@SaraEnki) March 14, 2020

Troops disinfect public places in Spain.

Army disinfects train stations as Spain's coronavirus death toll doubles https://t.co/v8nWRAXkQU pic.twitter.com/2YKOQFUVkW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2020

Most western countries are on similar Covid-19 trajectories - and without extreme social distancing such as mass quarantines - the curve will continue to be exponential and not flatten.

Everything that you just saw in Europe, lockdowns, ect... - well, it's coming to America in the weeks ahead. Prepare.