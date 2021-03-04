Stunning Views Of Freight Train Derailment In California Desert

On Wednesday evening, a freight train derailment in the Southern California desert sent more than 40 railcars careening off the tracks into a mangled mess of metal.

San Bernardino County Fire (SBCF) tweeted pictures and a drone video of the train derailment. They said the incident occurred on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company (BNSF Railway) rail network east of Ludlow, on Old National Trails Highway, or about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

SBCF said, "BNSF cargo railcars, no injuries, no fire, Haz-Mat on scene. No impact to I-40." Judging by the pictures released by the local police agency, a variety of cars were involved in the incident, including tanker cars, boxcars, and hoppers.

Mixed Freight Derailment

Tanker Cars And Other Cars Derailed

More Scenes Of The Incident

A drone video shows first responders in hazmat suits inspecting a tanker car.

Ludlow (update): #SBCoFD & @BNSFRailway Haz-Mat units make entry into a round tank car carrying a flammable liquid. pic.twitter.com/c1xqk6ZeV4 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 4, 2021

The police drone captured stunning views of the mangled railcars.

"Initial reports indicate 44 cars derailed, and one car carrying ethanol alcohol is leaking," BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent told NBC Los Angeles.

Investigators are still working the incident area to figure out how the derailment occurred.