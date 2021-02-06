Super Bowl LV Ticket Prices Halved Amid Virus Fears 

Super Bowl LV ticket prices have plunged in the last couple of weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, TicketIQ's pricing data shows the average price for a Super Bowl ticket is $5,290, down 55% since the peak on Jan. 24.

Compared with the last ten Super Bowls, the average $5,290 per ticket is still superior to any other, besides Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Miami) - $6,621

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (Atlanta) - $4,331

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (Minneapolis) - $4,788

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (Houston) - $3,967

Super Bowl 50: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos (Santa Clara) - $4,252

Super Bowl XLIV: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (Glendale) - $4,222

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos (New Jersey) - $2,516

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (New Orleans) - $2,524

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots (Indianapolis) - $3,040

Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Arlington) - $3,074

StubHub spokesperson Mike Silveira told CBS Sports, "as the event draws closer, we often see prices level off as the market more appropriately sets itself based on demand and inventory."

Some local health experts believe Super Bowl LV could be a super spreader event despite strict virus measures, such as health screenings, temperature checks, mask requirements, and social distancing on stadium grounds.

While experts fret over the stadium being a super spreader event, a more significant concern is the parties and gatherings not tied to stadium events at bars, restaurants, and house parties around the country.