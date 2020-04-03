Supermarket Dunks Shopping Carts Into Giant Vats Of Disinfectants To Protect Customers From Virus

A supermarket in Philadelphia has taken sanitizing to a whole new level, dunking shopping carts into three large containers of cleaning solutions to give customers the peace of mind they won't contract COVID-19.

KYW Newsradio reports that Rittenhouse Market, located on 1733 Spruce St, Philadelphia, has erected a wild contraption outside of the store, that hoists a shopping cart and dunks it into three large vats of cleaning products for sterilization purposes.

"There are 200 gallons per vat," explained Rittenhouse Market General Manager Phil Cantor. "We have a pulley system, and we can dunk those down into a washing solution, rise them off, and then dip them again into a sanitizing solution before they air dry and we hand them back over to a customer to use."

Cantor said the contraption outside the store had grabbed attention from residents.

"A lot of people are stopping to look — especially early on, they had no idea what this contraption was we were putting together in front of the store," he said.

When asked how customers are reacting to the contraption, he responded by saying:

"But it's been great. They have been very happy — obviously, under the current circumstances — that we are making such efforts to keep our carts clean."

Rittenhouse Market in Philly has DIY’d an amazing grocery cart sanitation dunking machine in front of their store! pic.twitter.com/dW4KeTLTsW — Dena (@expatgirl) March 30, 2020

Cantor said hand baskets are also dunked into the solution to protect customers from the virus. He said these operations to protect customers will continue "until deemed not necessary by the powers that be."

Here's a closer view of the contraption at work:

Before we know it, other supermarkets will be doing the same across the country. It's only a matter of time before disinfectants are sprayed on streets and in public areas. What's happening in China is coming to America.