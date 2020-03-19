The Surge In Cross-Asset Correlation Causes Two Big Problems

By Masanari Takada of Nomura

Summary

Investors seem unimpressed by the swift fiscal and monetary measures now being put into place in major countries around the world. Investor sentiment is still mired deep in negative territory in countries worldwide, and conditions look conducive to successive bouts of panic selling. The coronavirus crisis is not merely putting a squeeze on economic activity and the credit cycle; it also appears to be giving added momentum to the isolationist/protectionist tendencies that have taken root in many countries. If we may venture a suspicion without offering much support, we think that the market’s unusual degree of fear is about more than the COVID-19 outbreak; we think that investors are also casting an eye to what may be the irreparable damage being done to the notion of an interconnected market economy with a level playing field (read: globalism) as a result of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis.

The deterioration in investor sentiment is driving fire-sale conditions in the markets for major risk assets. We believe that CTAs and other trend-following algorithmic investors are playing a secondary role in the sell-off, as it appears that they have been pressed by low liquidity and high volatility into tentatively entering into risk-off trades. We discern, for example, a preference among CTAs for short positions in DJIA futures and crude oil futures and long positions in USD. That said, the extreme price swings in these markets are far beyond what CTAs could bring about on their own. We think it makes sense to conclude that these trends are being led by other major categories of traders, including longer-term investors, risk-parity funds, and macro funds.

In fact, DM markets this week (since 12 March) have seen a simultaneous drop in share prices and in bond prices (a rise in yields) in the US, Europe, and Japan, as if to confirm the evaporation of longer-term investor money from these markets. High-frequency trading data (recorded each minute) in futures markets suggest that simultaneous equity and bond selling has rapidly become more common, particularly in European markets.

Furthermore, the global cross-asset market is starting to take on an aspect of a wholesale sell-off. Prices not just for equities and bonds but also for commodities and currencies have suddenly snapped into sharp alignment.

This increase in cross-asset correlation introduces two problems:

The first is a decline in portfolio diversification effects. Specifically, as the volatility of each asset class increases, balanced funds and risk-parity funds are pushed into gamma short strategies because of decreased leverage and increased proxy hedging stemming from a growing amount of portfolio risk.

Specifically, as the volatility of each asset class increases, balanced funds and risk-parity funds are pushed into gamma short strategies because of decreased leverage and increased proxy hedging stemming from a growing amount of portfolio risk. The second is a rise in interdependency of individual investment strategies. For example, hedge fund strategies that were originally independent have begun to exhibit greater linkage. Specifically, the performance of top-down strategies by CTAs, global macro hedge funds, and risk-parity funds has worsened as cross-asset correlation has been high. Thus the collapse of the beta strategy approach (emphasizing exposure to the overall market) also appears to be having repercussions for alpha-strategy players such as equity long-short funds, event-driven funds, and fixed income relative-value funds.

Sentiment-led fire sale of risk assets still in progress

Investors seem unimpressed by the swift fiscal and monetary measures now being put into place in major countries around the world. Investor sentiment is still mired deep in negative territory in countries worldwide, and conditions look conducive to successive bouts of panic selling.

The coronavirus crisis is not merely putting a squeeze on economic activity and the credit cycle; it also appears to be giving added momentum to the isolationist/protectionist tendencies that have taken root in many countries. If we may venture a suspicion without offering much support, we think that the market’s unusual degree of fear is about more than the COVID-19 outbreak; we think that investors are also casting an eye to what may be the irreparable damage being done to the notion of an interconnected market economy with a level playing field (read: globalism) as a result of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis.

The deterioration in investor sentiment is driving fire sale conditions in the markets for major risk assets. We believe that CTAs and other trend-following algorithmic investors are playing a secondary role in the sell-off, as it appears that they have been pressed by low liquidity and high volatility into tentatively entering into riskoff trades. We discern, for example, a preference among CTAs for short positions in DJIA futures and crude oil futures and long positions in USD.

CTAs’ net short position in DJIA futures is already approaching the average level marked in the wake of the Lehman collapse (CTA position score of -0.6, as shown in Figure 2), but CTAs’ collective inclination to sell still looks strong. We estimate that CTAs are currently targeting a DJIA range of 17,000-19,000.

CTAs could bring about on their own. While we think that the decline in liquidity has something to do with the violence of these market trends and price movements, we also think it makes sense to conclude that these trends are getting a major push from other major categories of traders, including longer-term investors, riskparity funds, and macro funds.

Equity and bond prices increasingly prone to shifts into positive correlation In fact, DM markets this week (since 12 March) have seen a simultaneous drop in share prices and in bond prices (a rise in yields) in the US, Europe, and Japan, as if to confirm the evaporation of longer-term investor money from these markets.

Here we examine the correlation of high-frequency trading data (recorded each minute) in futures markets in 30-minute and 60-minute windows. This data suggest that simultaneous equity and bond sales have rapidly become more common in European markets.

US markets show a similar pattern. Beginning this week, prices for US equity futures (S&P 500 E-mini futures) and 10yr UST futures are increasingly collapsing at the same time.

We observe a similar trend in Japan too. But in Japan, Nikkei 225 futures and JGB futures had already begun correlating more positively last week. We think this may be a sign of conditions specific to Japan not seen in European and US markets (such as supply-demand dynamics among domestic investors or expectations ahead of the BOJ monetary policy meeting).

Two problems from increase in cross-asset price correlation

Furthermore, the dump-it-all frenzy applies on a broad basis, including time and geographical aspects. Global cross-asset market correlation has risen sharply. Here we see that prices not just for equities in major markets and sovereign bonds but also for commodities and currencies have exhibited growing alignment since the start of March

This increase in cross-asset correlation introduces two problems. The first is a decline in portfolio diversification effects. Specifically, as the volatility of each asset class increases, as is the case at present, balanced funds and risk-parity funds get pushed into gamma short strategies because of decreased leverage and increased proxy hedging stemming from a growing amount of portfolio risk. This kind of gamma short operation tends to exacerbate transactions in one direction.

The second is a tendency for the interdependency of individual investment strategies to rise. For example, hedge fund strategies that were originally independent have begun to exhibit greater linkage.

Specifically, the performance of top-down strategies by CTAs, global macro hedge funds, and risk-parity funds has tended to worsen when cross-asset correlation is high. Thus the collapse of the beta strategy approach (emphasizing exposure to the overall market) also tends to have repercussions for alpha-strategy players such as equity long-short funds, event-driven funds, and fixed income relative-value funds. In other words, the deleveraging process currently under way by top-down investors such as global macro hedge funds and risk-parity funds is having an impact on bottom-up strategies, and we think portfolio adjustments at hedge funds on the whole are thus spawning a vicious cycle of further portfolio adjustments.