Surprise: Robinhood Appears To Be Down Again

With the market crashing below Friday's pre-payrolls hype levels...

Millennial bagholders are once again unable to trade as outages strike Robinhood's website once again according to users' own reports via DownDetector, in what is becoming a daily occurence.

And it's nationwide, not a localized backbone issue...

What is odd is that Robinhood's own status dashboard is all green, as the company seems unaware that it's users are having problems accessing its website.

How much longer will retail put up with this?