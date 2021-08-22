Taiwan Says China Is Trying To "Emulate" What The Taliban Did In Afghanistan

In the latest chapter in what can only be described as a metastasizing sh*tshow between China and Taiwan, Taiwan has now claimed that China wants to "emulate" the Taliban and take over Taiwan the same way Islamic radicals took over Afghanistan.

Taiwan said the island is "ready to defend itself" against Beijing in the event China tries to seize power, according to RT.

Taiwan has been watching, along with the world, as the collapse of the Afghanistan has taken place in short order over the last few weeks. Chinese state media has called the events in Afghanistan "a lesson" for Taiwan that Americans can't be trusted and that they will "abandon" Taipei like they did with Kabul.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price countered those comments on Friday, stating that the U.S. "considers peace and security in the Taiwan Strait essential for stability in the whole of the Indo-Pacific region".

He stated: “Events elsewhere in the world – whether that’s Afghanistan or any other region – aren’t going to change that." He urged Beijing to “cease its military, diplomatic, economic pressure” on the island, the RT report says.

Taiwan foreign minister Wu thanked Washington on Saturday for “upholding the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan.”

“China dreams of emulating the Taliban, but let me be blunt: We’ve got the will and means to defend ourselves,” Wu said.

Washington remains the largest arms supplier to Taiwan.