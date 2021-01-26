Target To Give All Hourly Employees $500 Bonus

By Marianne Wilson of Chain Store Age,

On the heels of a strong holiday season, Target is paying out its fifth round of employee bonuses during the pandemic.

The discounter announced it is giving $500 bonuses to all hourly employees in stores (including seasonal holiday hires), distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices. In addition, all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders (12,000 in total) will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

The total investment for the new round of bonuses comes to more $200 million. Target said it aid it has spent $1 billion more on investments in employee benefits and pay in fiscal 2020 than in 2019.

Target also will extend its coronavirus benefits into the new year. The benefits include waiving the company’s absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable workers, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, and mental health support through free counseling sessions.

Target-owned grocery delivery service Shipt also announced a round of bonuses for its contract workers or shoppers who completed more than 50 orders during November and December. Shoppers who delivered 50-plus, 100-plus, 300-plus, 500-plus and 1,000-plus orders during November and December will receive one-time bonus payouts of $50, $100, $150, $250 and $500 respectively, to be paid out Friday, Jan. 29. They will receive one-time bonus payouts of between $50 and $500, depending on the number of orders completed.