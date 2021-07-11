"Tear Up The Streets, Not The Planet" - Dodge To Unveil World's First Electric Muscle Car In 2024

Dodge, an American brand of automobiles and a division of Stellantis, used its time during Stellantis' EV Day to announce the world's first electric muscle car will hit the streets in 2024.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis was featured in a 5 min video, talking about the company's multi-decade muscle-car heritage. He said the company must adapt to the changing times as millennials become a more significant part of the overall US population with more spending power, adding this generation embraces electric cars the most.

With that being said, Kuniskis revealed that Dodge has plans to sell the world's first electric muscle car in 2024. He said, "Tear Up the Streets … Not the Planet."

However, only a conceptual version of what the new electric muscle car would look like was revealed in the video. Even then, the lighting was too dark to capture what the overall design of the car would look like but certainly had some "retro-inspired styling cues, with a fastback roofline and blunt fascia that look vaguely reminiscent of the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger," said Autoblog.

The front of the concept car sports a unique lighting profile, with what looks to be an LED light bar that mimics the square-jawed shape of the classic muscle car but with the addition of a lighted emblem directly in the center. Several jump cuts showed some very wide-looking wheels with meaty tires ... and we're certain that all four of those tires go up in smoke at the end. The car will be built on the STLA Large platform, one of four battery electric vehicle platforms announced by Stellantis, with a 0-to-60 time as low as 2 seconds and a range of up to 500 miles, Stellantis said. The automaker also hinted at a maximum power output of as high as 886 horsepower courtesy of a pair of 330-kilowatt electric motors. -Autoblog

With Dodge engineers hitting the limit of what they can pump out of Hemi engines, it appears the company must embrace electrification for more horsepower to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.

