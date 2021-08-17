Fired Tennessee Vaccine Chief Allegedly Bought Leather 'Muzzle' For Hate-Crime Hoax

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News (emphasis ours),

After Tennessee vaccine official Dr Michelle Fiscus asserted that someone had mailed her a muzzle in an attempt to intimidate her, it subsequently emerged that the item was purchased with a credit card in Fiscus’ name.

Whoops.

Fiscus, who was fired from her role as Tennessee’s vaccine chief, originally claimed that someone was trying to get her to “stop talking about vaccinating people” and had sent the muzzle as a threat.

I'm also told she said this - "They must not know me, this is for a beagle, but I'm a pit bull!" — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) July 14, 2021

This prompted health department official Paul Peterson to alert the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security and a full investigation was launched.

However, according to Axios, evidence clearly suggests that Fiscus purchased the item herself.

NEW: A Tennessee investigation found evidence that the state's fired vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, who claimed that someone had mailed her a dog muzzle in an attempt to intimidate her, had in fact purchased the muzzle. https://t.co/91BeQWxA2C — Axios (@axios) August 16, 2021

“The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security found through a subpoena that the Amazon package containing the muzzle traced back to a credit card in Fiscus’ name,” states the report.

“When asked by investigators, Fiscus provided information for an Amazon account in her name. It was a different account than the one used to purchase the muzzle.”

“The investigation concluded that “the results of this investigation that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus.”

Investigation: fired vaccine official Michelle Fiscus sent dog muzzle to herself amid controversy. This is still developing. pic.twitter.com/GEgt7MvdSw — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 16, 2021

Fiscus denies purchasing the muzzle and is claiming that someone else made the Amazon account in her name and stole her credit card details.

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn't send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

As we recently highlighted, Baylor College of Medicine Professor Peter Hotez published a paper suggesting it should be a “hate crime” to criticize Dr Anthony Fauci and other scientists who are promoting mass vaccination.

The Department of Homeland Security also recently claimed that Americans who are unhappy with COVID lockdown measures and mask mandates represent a domestic terror threat.

Fiscus herself recently complained about vaccine hesitancy amongst white conservatives.

“Our most hesitant population in Tennessee is the white, male, rural conservatives,” she told PBS. “They feel that if they get the vaccine, then they have placated the left.”