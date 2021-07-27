Tesla Autopilot System Mistakes Moon For Yellow Traffic Light

Elon Musk touted in January that he was "highly confident [a Tesla] would be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

To many of us, we knew his claims were utter nonsense. Tesla's Full Self Driving version 9.0 beta version warned users earlier this month full self-driving software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time."

Such as the vehicle's Autopilot system mistaking the moon for a yellow traffic light.

Twitter user "Jordan Nelson" posted a video that shows his Tesla in autonomous mode, driving down a highway, and the car is confusing the moon for a yellow traffic light.

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD — Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

This glitch, in which an unusual scenario confuses Autopilot, is some of the unknown issues Tesla warned about.

It's another reason why an operator of the vehicle that is engaged in Autopilot should continue to pay attention at the wheel while, even though Elon Musk himself said in 2019 that the reliability of Full Self Driving in 2020 would be such that "no one needs to pay attention."

Tesla in 2019: "Next year no one needs to pay attention!"

Tesla in 2021: Removes software from drivers that was purchased for $10,000 because they did not pay enough attention.

This is the epitome of a bait and switch scam. pic.twitter.com/fBcTkOdsSl — Bullshit Exposed (@BS__Exposed) April 3, 2021

Thankfully, the latest Autopilot glitch didn't result in an accident or put other cars in any danger. There's no word if Tesla has updated software to correct the glitch.