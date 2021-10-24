Tesla Bumps Model S And Model X Prices Higher By $5,000 Each

Tesla is pushing prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles higher by $5,000 each.

The price bump is being attributed to "demand" by electrek, since Tesla is now back to delivering its full line of vehicles after refreshing its Model X and restarting the necessary production coming out of the pandemic.

The Model X Long Range price has gone from $99,990 to $104,990. The Model X Plaid price has stayed the same at $119,990.

The Model S was out of production for 6 months, the report says, and still is not yet at "full production capacity".

The Model S long range price has moved from $89,990 to $94,990 for the cheapest version of the car. The Model S Plaid price remains $129,990.

Tesla also increased prices on its Model 3 and Model Y by $2,000 each days ago.

As we have noted several times in the past, Tesla deliveries of the Model S/X have slipped over the last few quarters as the company continues its focus on selling Model 3s.

This past quarter, Tesla reported that its ASP had dropped and compression was expected as a result of selling less high margin Model S vehicles and more lower margin Model 3 vehicles.

This has us wondering whether or not the price hikes may also be a deterrent from ordering the Model S as the company works to continue with its Model 3 as its flagship vehicle.

In keeping with that line of thinking, and possibly another deterrent to potential buyers, the company said that Model S Long Range orders aren't expected to ship until June 2022.