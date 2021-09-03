Tesla Delays Cybertruck To "Late 2022"

Color us not surprised: Elon Musk has announced that Tesla is delaying the Cybertruck to late 2022.

Before we even opine on the details, we're going to take the "over" regarding this timeline and guess the truck doesn't happen until 2023, perhaps even later.

But we digress. Musk's delayed timeline for the truck was announced by pro-Tesla blog electrek early this morning, who was even forced to note that even though the truck was "once seen as potentially the first to market" it is "now falling behind". Meanwhile, competitors like Ford's F-150 Lightning continue to garner significant attention and, more importantly, are actually on their way to existing.

Tesla "only recently" completed the engineering design for the truck, the report said. The report also noted that just a month ago, Tesla had confirmed it would start production in Austin after the Model Y. “We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y," the company said during its earnings report.

But on an internal call with employees this week, "Musk confirmed that Tesla doesn’t expect to start Cybertruck production until the end of 2022."

Musk also told employees that "that there’s so much new technology in the electric pickup truck that the production ramp-up is going to be very difficult," electrek reported.

Recall, back in the summer, Musk said the Cybertruck "could flop". Musk Tweeted that there was "always some chance" that the product introduced almost two years ago in November 2019 to ridiculous fanfare could "flop".

This stood at obvious odds with statements Musk made last September at the company's shareholder meeting, where he said “The orders are gigantic" about the truck. Musk claimed there were ”... well over half a million orders." He continued: "It’s a lot, basically. We stopped counting.”

Recall, at the introduction of the Cybertruck, Musk had an assistant come on stage and try to break the truck's armored glass.

"Normal glass shatters immediately," Musk said as his assistants, dressed like characters from The Matrix, dropped a metal ball on conventional glass, causing it to shatter.

At which point another of Musk's assistants gently threw a similar metal ball at the Cybertruck parked on stage. The driver's side window promptly broke.

"Oh my fucking God," Musk nervously said, live on the stream, after the front window shattered into a million pieces. Musk Tweeted: “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”

“In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!” Musk gushed about the truck, just months before moving back his production timeline..