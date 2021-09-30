Tesla Found "Fully Engulfed" After "Vehicle Explosion" Leaves 5 Cars Damaged On Long Island

A Tesla was found to be "fully engulfed in flames" after an explosion that left four other nearby vehicles damaged by fire on the runway at Enterprise Park at Calverton on Wednesday night.

The Riverhead Police Department said a call came in around 11:24pm about a "vehicle explosion" that took place on the west runway on the property, according to Patch.

The runway was being used by Insurance Auto Auctions to store vehicles that were damaged by Hurricane Ida. Police found a Tesla "fully engulfed in flames, causing nearby cars to catch fire" when they arrived, the report says.

The Manorville Fire Department put out the blaze, which included five vehicles when all was said and done.

While the fire was determined to be "not suspicious", there is still an ongoing investigation as to its origins.

Calverton is located on eastern Long Island in Suffolk County.

"The Enterprise Park at Calverton is a planned redevelopment of a 2,900-acre property formerly known as the Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant at Calverton, assembled by the Navy in the 1950s and leased to the Grumman Corporation for final assembly and flight-testing of military aircraft," the property's site says.