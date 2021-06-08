Tesla Loses Two More Execs: President Of Heavy Trucking And Head Of Energy Operations Depart

It certainly looks like that behind the scenes at Tesla, all may not be as well as it seems: it broke on Monday this week that the company has lost two more key executives, adding to what feels like a never-ending revolving door of executives that have come and gone at the electric auto maker.

The company lost its head of energy operations at a time electrek calls an "important growth phase for the ‘Tesla Energy’ division."

To which we responded: Tesla has an energy division?

Regardless, the company saw the departure of RJ Johnson, who first joined the company as head of commercial energy before being promoted to lead overall energy operations last summer, electrek reports. The blog said it had been hearing rumors of Johnson's departure for "months" but couldn't confirm them until now, after Johnson updated his LinkedIn profile.

Recall, Tesla's solar roof offering - which it promised would be up and running at full-tilt (and a large portion of Tesla's business) years ago - is still only deploying limited amounts of MWs compared to previous expectations and Tesla raised the price for the service this past year.

Additionally, Tesla's head of Heavy Trucking, Jerome Guillen, has also left the company. A brief 8-K was filed on Monday announcing his departure. Recall, back in March of 2021, Guillen had supposedly transitioned his role at the company from President of Automotive to President of Heavy Trucking.

He lasted almost 3 months in the role.

"As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks," the March 8-K said about the transition.

Now, as many predicted would happen after he switched roles, Guillen will be "leveraging his extensive background" elsewhere.